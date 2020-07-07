Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Joan Borysenko
Joan Borysenko, PhD, is the author of seventeen books, including A Woman’s Book of Life, Saying Yes to Change, and Inner Peace for Busy People. She is the founding partner of Mind/Body Health Sciences in Santa Fe, New Mexico.Read More
joanborysenko.com
joanborysenko.com
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use