Walking with Peety

The Dog Who Saved My Life

by

With

The heartwarming true story of how one man’s life was saved by adopting an overweight, middle-aged shelter dog named Peety.

Eric O’Grey was 150 pounds overweight, depressed, and sick. After a lifetime of failed diet attempts, the onset of serious diabetes due to his weight prompted Eric to see a new doctor, who surprisingly prescribed adopting a shelter dog.

And that’s when Eric met Peety: a middle-aged and forgotten shelter dog who, like Eric, had seen better days. The two adopted each other and began an incredible journey together. Over the next year, just by going on walks, playing together and eating plant-based food, Eric lost 150 pounds and Peety lost 25. The bond of unconditional love he and Peety formed forever changed their lives. As a result, Eric reversed his type 2 diabetes, got off all medication, became happy and healthy for the first time in his life, and even reconnected with and married his high school sweetheart.

WALKING WITH PEETY is perfect for anyone who is ready to make a change in their life and for everyone who knows the joy, love and hope that dogs can bring to human lives. This is more than a tale of mutual rescue; this is an epic story of friendship and strength.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Inspiration & Personal Growth

On Sale: November 12th 2019

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9781478971153

"This feel-good, easy-to-read book...is sure to inspire many readers."—Booklist
"[A] tearjerker true story."—Buzzfeed, "This Year's Best Books for Everyone in Your Life"
