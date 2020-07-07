Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

30-Day Heart Tune-Up

A Breakthrough Medical Plan to Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease

A fully updated and revised edition of THE 30-DAY HEART TUNE-UP, featuring a step-by-step program to optimize your cardiovascular health, boost your energy, slim your waistline, and heat up your sex life — plus 60 delicious recipes

Cardiovascular disease is America’s #1 killer, and while most doctors focus on lowering cholesterol and blood pressure they are overlooking the real culprits: arterial plaque and poor gut health.

The good news is that everyone — regardless of size, genetics, gender, or age — can treat arterial plaque, improve their overall health, and prevent heart attacks and strokes with THE 30-DAY HEART TUNE-UP. Inside, you’ll discover
  • A delicious, heart-healthy diet designed to supercharge your heart health
  • Exercises to improve circulation and strengthen your entire cardiovascular system
  • Creative and effective techniques for stress management
  • A customized supplement plan
  • Cutting-edge science on the fascinating ways the bacteria in your gut can affect the health of your heart.
This fully revised and updated edition of THE 30-DAY HEART TUNE UP includes the latest science on the surprising connections between your gut and your heart as well as tons of new information on reducing cardiovascular risk factors like obesity, high blood sugar, high cholesterol, and chronic inflammation through diet and exercise, it will help you get healthy — and stay healthy — for life.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Diseases / Heart

On Sale: March 23rd 2021

Price: $24.98 / $30.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549160721

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

Reader Reviews