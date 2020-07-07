Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
30-Day Heart Tune-Up
A Breakthrough Medical Plan to Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease
A fully updated and revised edition of THE 30-DAY HEART TUNE-UP, featuring a step-by-step program to optimize your cardiovascular health, boost your energy, slim your waistline, and heat up your sex life — plus 60 delicious recipesRead More
Cardiovascular disease is America’s #1 killer, and while most doctors focus on lowering cholesterol and blood pressure they are overlooking the real culprits: arterial plaque and poor gut health.
The good news is that everyone — regardless of size, genetics, gender, or age — can treat arterial plaque, improve their overall health, and prevent heart attacks and strokes with THE 30-DAY HEART TUNE-UP. Inside, you’ll discover
- A delicious, heart-healthy diet designed to supercharge your heart health
- Exercises to improve circulation and strengthen your entire cardiovascular system
- Creative and effective techniques for stress management
- A customized supplement plan
- Cutting-edge science on the fascinating ways the bacteria in your gut can affect the health of your heart.
Edition: Unabridged
