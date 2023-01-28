Healthy Heart

Herbs can help prevent heart disease and ease the symptoms of several cardiovascular conditions. This accessible reference includes a detailed A-to-Z directory of the 44 herbs that most benefit the heart. Noted herbal clinician David Hoffman teaches you how to prepare safe and effective herbal teas, tinctures, and supplements to treat high blood pressure, congestive heart failure, varicose veins, angina, and more. Practical tips for incorporating lifestyle changes round out this holistic approach to complete cardiovascular health.