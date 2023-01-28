Free shipping on orders $35+

Healthy Heart
Healthy Heart

Strengthen Your Cardiovascular System Naturally

by David Hoffmann

ebook Digital original

On Sale

May 1, 2017

Page Count

128 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781612128320

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Diseases & Conditions / Heart

Description

Herbs can help prevent heart disease and ease the symptoms of several cardiovascular conditions. This accessible reference includes a detailed A-to-Z directory of the 44 herbs that most benefit the heart. Noted herbal clinician David Hoffman teaches you how to prepare safe and effective herbal teas, tinctures, and supplements to treat high blood pressure, congestive heart failure, varicose veins, angina, and more. Practical tips for incorporating lifestyle changes round out this holistic approach to complete cardiovascular health.

What's Inside

