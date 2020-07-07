Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
30-Day Heart Tune-Up
A Breathrough Medical Plan to Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease
A fully updated and revised edition of THE 30-DAY HEART TUNE-UP, featuring a step-by-step program to optimize your cardiovascular health, boost your energy, slim your waistline, and heat up your sex life — plus 60 delicious recipesRead More
Cardiovascular disease is America’s #1 killer, and while most doctors focus on lowering cholesterol and blood pressure they are overlooking the real culprits: arterial plaque and poor gut health.
The good news is that everyone — regardless of size, genetics, gender, or age — can treat arterial plaque, improve their overall health, and prevent heart attacks and strokes with THE 30-DAY HEART TUNE-UP. Inside, you’ll discover
- A delicious, heart-healthy diet designed to supercharge your heart health
- Exercises to improve circulation and strengthen your entire cardiovascular system
- Creative and effective techniques for stress management
- A customized supplement plan
- Cutting-edge science on the fascinating ways the bacteria in your gut can affect the health of your heart.
"Take care of your heart and live long and well following Dr. Masley's simple, yet profound, advice. It's a program everyone can follow and I highly recommend it."—Daniel G. Amen, MD, author of The End of Mental Illness
"Dr. Masley's program has the potential to be the "Heart Cure" America desperately needs. Get on this inspiring, breakthrough plan!"—Sara Gottfried, MD, author of Brain Body Diet
"Dr Masley's 30-Day Heart Tune-Up is a state-of-the-art program for preventing and reversing heart disease. His breakthrough supplement recommendations will help all Americans tune-up not only their hearts, but their energy, their waistline, and their sex lives, too."—JJ Virgin, author of The Virgin Diet
"In the spirit of Hippocrates, Dr Masley's empowering 30-Day Heart Tune-Up reveals how specific lifestyle changes rival the pharmaceutical approach to enhancing heart health."—David Perlmutter MD, author of Brain Wash and Grain Brain
"Dr. Steven Masley brings his passion and experience to his comprehensive prescription for the prevention of heart disease."—Michelle May, MD, author of Eat What You Love, Love What You Eat
"Not only will Dr. Masley's 30-Day Heart Tune-Up program be great for your heart, but it will be terrific for your sex life, too!"—Anna Cabeca, DO, FACOG, creator of the Sexy Younger You program
"We all know that the food we eat and the exercise we do is vital to our health. Dr Masley's has used his profound knowledge and experience to write an easy to understand practical book. It is Essential reading for any-one wishing to live a heart-healthy life."—Fleur Sack, MD, Former President Florida Academy of Family Physicians
"Dr Masley has made a career around helping patients achieve cardiovascular fitness in ways that are understandable and implementable. While making common sense inroads he also pushes the professional envelope and challenges the healthcare profession to do better. The overall aspects of this book are excellent and on target; eat well, get fit, manage stress."—Bruce Flareau, MD, Former President Florida Academy of Family Physicians, Executive Vice President,
"Many believe that the preventive and therapeutic aspects of heart disease is as complicated as rocket science. It's not! Dr. Masley has created a simple, easy, strategic plan to enhance cardiovascular healing. This is a very important book for anyone who is vulnerable to heart disease and especially those who have malignant family histories of heart disease. Highly recommended!"—Stephen T. Sinatra, MD, cardiologist and co-author of The Great Cholesterol Myth