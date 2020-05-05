You can blame gluten, lack of exercise, or hormones for a number of our most common maladies, but the truth is, there’s often one big, overlooked culprit: dehydration. Humans are 65% water. So when we’re dehydrated, our body starts to slowly shut down, causing the headaches, fatigue, joint paint, weight gain, and even some autoimmune disorders that we often attribute to other causes.





Using revolutionary research from the University of Washington’s Pollack Water Lab, hydration experts Dr. Dana Cohen and Gina Bria bring you a new plan for optimal hydration–and it isn’t just about drinking enough water. In fact, starting with their 5-day jump start, Cohen and Bria introduce you to the three cardinal rules of hydration: