Quench
Beat Fatigue, Drop Weight, and Heal Your Body Through the New Science of Optimum Hydration
Based on breakthrough science, a 5-day plan to help eliminate ailments like chronic headaches, weight gain, gut pain, and even autoimmune conditions–through better hydration.Read More
You can blame gluten, lack of exercise, or hormones for a number of our most common maladies, but the truth is, there’s often one big, overlooked culprit: dehydration. Humans are 65% water. So when we’re dehydrated, our body starts to slowly shut down, causing the headaches, fatigue, joint paint, weight gain, and even some autoimmune disorders that we often attribute to other causes.
Using revolutionary research from the University of Washington’s Pollack Water Lab, hydration experts Dr. Dana Cohen and Gina Bria bring you a new plan for optimal hydration–and it isn’t just about drinking enough water. In fact, starting with their 5-day jump start, Cohen and Bria introduce you to the three cardinal rules of hydration:
- Drink for Maximum Absorption: Hydrate in the morning and before meals. Drinking just water can wash out other important nutrients and electrolytes, so incorporate salt, lemon, and green smoothies into your daily routine.
- Get water from your food: Cohen and Bria wet your appetite with delicious meal plans, including the most hydrating foods (like berries and cucumbers).
- Use movement to distribute hydration: Their revolutionary micro-movements can help bring much-needed water to your tissues and organs.
With bonus tips like how to stay hydrated during a flight, the hydrating power of chia seeds, and water as an aid to digestion, Quench is the ultimate guide to getting enough water and improving your health. Cohen and Bria will help you shift from H2No to H2Woah.
"For those of you who know or suspect that you don't drink enough to compensate for daily water losses, the good news is you don't have to rely entirely on your liquid intake to remain well hydrated.... That's the message in a new book Quench, by Dr. Dana Cohen, an integrative medicine specialist...and Gina Bria, an anthropologist...of the Hydration Foundation. I feel comfortable recommending an increased reliance on these hydrating foods because, at the very least, they can result in a more nutritious diet and foster better weight control."—Jane Brody, The New York Times
"[Quench] is wow-worthy intel about the liquid we can't live without."—O Magazine
"Quench is the first book I have ever read that makes the connection between true hydration and the function of the connective tissue network known as fascia. Moreover, Dr. Cohen and Bria's explanation of what fascia is and what it does is compelling and brilliant. Finally, a book about the importance of hydration--and how to actually do it. Hint: It's not about drinking more water."—Christiane Northrup, MD, New York Times bestselling author of Women's Bodies, Women's Wisdom and The Wisdom of Menopause
"Water is a scientific mystery and a complex subject that most of us take for granted and don't really understand its profound healing potential. Enter Dr. Dana Cohen and Gina Bria! They have written a long overdue and extremely important book on the merits of optimal hydration. As a clinical cardiologist, I can attest that the section on fat and hydration is absolutely outstanding! Highly recommended, this book will help put you on the right track toward optimum health, hydration and recovery. A must read!"—Dr. Stephen Sinatra, cardiologist and co-author of Health Revelations from Heaven
"Everyone knows that we must drink enough water. But Cohen and Bria, two authorities on hydration, tell us how we can obtain our water even more effectively from foods. I found their presentation refreshing and comprehensive--including a practical guide for achieving proper hydration in a painless (and delicious) way in your own kitchen. This book will set the standard for understanding the life-giving issue of keeping hydrated."—Gerald H. Pollack, PhD., professor at the University of Washington and author of The Fourth Phase of Water: Beyond Solid, Liquid, and Vapor