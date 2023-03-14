Orders over $45 ship FREE

Energize!
Energize!

Go from Dragging Ass to Kicking It in 30 Days

by Michael Breus, PhD

by Stacey Griffith

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback
On Sale

Mar 14, 2023

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316707008

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Healthy Living & Personal Hygiene

Description

Unleash the energy you need to achieve your dreams through this revolutionary, science-based wellness program by a renowned sleep expert and a SoulCycle founding instructor.

Are you desperately seeking more energy? Dr. Breus and Stacey heard it every day from their clients, so they decided to do something about it: write a book and jumpstart a movement. In Energize! Dr. Breus and Stacey Griffith have teamed up to teach you how to get your groove back. Using the scientifically proven core principles of chronobiology and your biological body type (remember that from high school?), they offer an easy-to-understand, personalized program of small, daily movements, sleeping and fasting on schedule, and mood hacks that will give readers incredible energy, promote happiness, and fight off fatigue for good. Sounds too good to be true? Their program boils down to living the way nature and your DNA programmed you to live. But don’t worry, it's really simple—and super fun.
 
With fascinating science, quizzes so that readers can identify their chronotype (Lion, Wolf, Bear, or Dolphin) and their body type (Fast, Medium, or Slow Metabolism), and easily implemented advice, Energize! will have you feeling happier and more energetic in 30 days. 

