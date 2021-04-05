Copy Britney Spears' no-equipment pre-tour routine, join a bicycle race in the mountains of Colorado, or get pumped like a POTUS with this unique and well researched collection of exercises that will encourage and inspire you to try some of the most challenging and ridiculously fun workouts at home and around the world!



For most of us, exercise can be a dreaded task, one to be postponed, procrastinated, or avoided. We all know the excuses: exercise is boring; I don't have time for the gym; there's no room in my apartment; I need to be motivated. The real problem is that we're used to old fitness routines and the same monotonous gym equipment, but The Workout Bucket List promises that exercise can, and will, be fun again.



Combine history, pop culture, travel, inspiration, and health and you've got the perfect book to help break down your mental barriers to shake up your fitness regimen. Author and fitness journalist Greg Presto suggests countless exercises and activities around the world—or in your very own home—for the ultimate fitness bucket list, whether it's biking with zebras, entering the Tour de Donut, climbing the tallest mountain east of the Mississippi, training like a Baywatch lifeguard, or starting your day with a workout that you might have done in the Titanic's gym. The Workout Bucket List is here to challenge you to try the world's toughest, most interesting, and fun workouts, inspiring the fitness adventurer in all of us.

