Greg Presto
Greg Presto is a fitness journalist, video host, and producer who worked for years covering health, fitness, and sports as the fitness editor for Men's Health, Shape.com, and Livestrong. He has written for Women's Health, Prevention.com, Vice Health, USA Today, and Sparkpeople.com, among others.Read More
By the Author
The Workout Bucket List
Copy Britney Spears' no-equipment pre-tour routine, join a bicycle race in the mountains of Colorado, or get pumped like a POTUS with this unique and…