Two Meals a Day

The New York Times bestselling author of The Primal Blueprint and The Keto Reset Diet Mark Sisson turns his health and fitness expertise to the latest diet trend: intermittent fasting.





Being strategic about what you eat is an incredibly important part of a healthy diet–but so is paying attention to when you eat. Intermittent fasting has scientifically proven anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, cellular repair, immune, cognitive, and metabolic benefits. By banking more hours fasted and choosing meals wisely to optimize fat burning instead of carbohydrate dependency, you can shed excess body fat once and for all.



But there are many strategies to practice intermittent fasting, and there is also a lot of confusion about how to do it well. It’s not as simple as skipping breakfast to magically transform your health and waistline. Thankfully, health and fitness expert Mark Sisson is ready to answer common questions and dispel misconceptions and pitfalls that many people have about this latest health phenomenon. In this customizable program, he breaks down the