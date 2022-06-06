**National Bestseller**



The bestselling author of the Wheat Belly books brings his next big, game changing idea—the human microbiome and the silent epidemic of SIBO—to the mainstream.

was a breakthrough, informing readers that the wheat and grains we consume today are not the same wheat and grains of our ancestors and were making us overweight and sick. In, Dr. Davis takes his research and findings a step further and shows that because of our highly processed diet, pesticides, and overuse of antibiotics, our guts are is now missing so many of the good bacteria required to be healthy. As a result, many of us have lost control over health, weight, mood, even behavior.The ancient bacteria that keep our gut in alignment and our digestion easy have been dying off, replaced by harmful microbes that don’t serve to keep us physically healthy and mentally fit. With cutting-edge research, Dr. Davis has connected the dots between gut health and modern ailments and complaints. There are entire species of microbes that have disappeared, creating health issues that were uncommon one hundred, or even fifty, years ago. A major consequence is SIBO (small intestinal bacterial overgrowth), a silent and profound epidemic, which affects one out of three people and is responsible for an astounding range of human health conditions.shows readers how to eliminate bad bacteria and bring back the missing “good” bacteria with a four-week plan to reprogram your microbiome based on research and techniques that not only get to the root of many diseases but improve levels of oxytocin (the bonding/happy hormone), brain health, and promote anti-aging, weight loss, mental clarity, and more restful sleep.explains the science clearly and includes more than forty recipes, a diet plan, and resources so you can pinpoint your gut issues, correct them, and maintain your long-term health and well-being.