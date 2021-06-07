Bestselling author of the Wheat Belly franchise brings his next big, game changing idea – the human microbiome and the silent epidemic of SIBO – to the mainstream.



Dr. Davis has connected the dots between “gut health” and many common, modern ailments and complaints. 1 in 3 people have SIBO (small intestinal bacterial overgrowth), which causes a long list of health issues and illnesses; it is a silent and profound epidemic created by the absence of microbial species that our ancestors had even 50-100 years ago, which have been erased by the industrialization of food and medicine. Dr. Davis has also found that patients with dementia have fungi on their brain–SIFO (small intestinal fungal overgrowth)–that has traveled upwards from the intestinal tract.



Super Gut shares a four-week plan to reprogram your microbiome based on research and techniques not only gets to the root of many diseases but also to improve levels of oxytocin (the bonding/happy hormone), brain health, and promote anti-aging and weight loss. Dr. Davis provides not just the science and case studies but also more than forty recipes and solutions. In Super Gut, he intends to help readers understand the science, diagnose their gut issues, eradicate them, and maintain their long-term health.