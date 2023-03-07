Description

Now in paperback, the New York Times bestselling author of The Primal Blueprint and The Keto Reset Diet, Mark Sisson, turns his health and fitness expertise to the latest diet trend, which he has coined, “intermittent eating!”



Are you sick and tired of struggling through regimented diets that work for a minute and then become unsustainable? Are you confused about the changing fads and ongoing controversy over what’s healthy and what’s not? It’s time to embrace a simple, scientifically validated plan that transcends gimmicks and avoids the stress of regimented macros and mealtimes.



Health and fitness expert Mark Sisson presents a comprehensive lifestyle approach based on the principles of intermittent fasting. He’ll teach you how to gracefully burn body fat while keeping your energy, focus, and positive attitude.



In TWO MEALS A DAY, you’ll implement an eating style that’s incredibly nourishing and easy to adhere to for a lifetime, dial-in a winning fitness routine, prioritize recovery, and learn powerful strategies for overcoming self-limiting beliefs and behaviors. When you’re ready to level up, you’ll implement some cutting-edge techniques to achieve stunning body composition breakthroughs. Packed with forty-two delicious meals in a variety of categories, TWO MEALS A DAY has everything you need to hit the ground running and pursue enjoyable and lasting lifestyle transformation.