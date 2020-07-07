Mark Sisson

Mark Sisson is a health and fitness expert, and the founding father of the ancestral health movement. A former world-class endurance athlete, with a 2:18 marathon and a fourth-place finish in the Hawaii Ironman World Triathlon Championships, Mark’s blog, MarksDailyApple.com, and Primal Blueprint lifestyle program have paved the way for primal enthusiasts to break free from conventional wisdom’s diet and exercise principles. Along with his blog, Mark is an entrepreneur presiding over a wide-ranging primal enterprise: The Primal Kitchen healthy condiment line, the educational books and multimedia courses, and a health coach certification company.