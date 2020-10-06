International social media star (2.3 million Instagram followers) and fitness sensation (+300k paid app subscriptions) Krissy Cela shares her practical companion to Do This For You, with customizable fitness and nutrition plans for a stronger, healthier, more confident you.​

Instagram sensation Krissy Cela returns with a comprehensive, illustrated health and fitness guide to put all the advice from her first book, Do This For You, into action. Providing practical steps for women to implement in their daily lives, Happy, Healthy, Strong is all about motivation and empowerment, helping you care for your body in the best way possible. Krissy has paired with a nutritionist to offer:

An easy-to-follow nutritional plan for what your body needs to thrive, including advice on portion sizes and what you should be eating when. Calories are your friends–as are carbs and sugar!

Recipes, meals plans and shopping lists for a balanced diet.

for a balanced diet. 3- to 5-day workout plans , adaptable to different levels of fitness and environments (home and gym)

Must-do functional exercises that will keep you moving for life, including the key arm/leg/ab/glute exercises everyone needs to remain strong and flexible for years to come.

With gorgeous photos, easy and delicious recipes, and adaptable exercises to keep you fit for years, Happy, Healthy, Strong gives you an actionable and accessible path to making to the most of life.