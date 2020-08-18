Krissy Cela

Krissy Cela first turned to fitness during a challenging time in her life and found that as her physical strength grew, so did her mental strength. She started posting her workouts on social media while studying for a law degree and her following quickly grew. Krissy now has a loyal and devoted community of nearly 3 million people who she lovingly refers to as her “familia.” In January 2019 she launched the smash-hit health and fitness app, Tone & Sculpt, which achieved more than 250,000 downloads in its first six months alone. An internationally respected personal trainer, Krissy is passionate about encouraging women across the world to build inner and outer strength, to form consistent habits and to be the very best versions of themselves.



When she’s not running her business or checking in on her beloved “familia,” Krissy loves hanging out with her gorgeous dog, Buttons.



Instagram: @krisscela

YouTube: Krissy Cela

Instagram: @toneandsculptapp