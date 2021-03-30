Dr. William Davis, M.D. is a renowned preventive cardiologist and author of the groundbreaking #1 New York Times bestseller Wheat Belly, three other New York Times bestsellers: Wheat Belly Cookbook, Wheat Belly 30-Minutes(or Less!) Cookbook, and Wheat Belly Total Health, and several other books including Wheat Belly 10-Day Grain Detox and Undoctored. He is a graduate of the St. Louis University School of Medicine, with training in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease, and advanced training in angioplasty at the Case Western Reserve University Hospitals where he also served as Director of the Cardiovascular Fellowship and Assistant Professor of Medicine.He lives in Fox Point, Wisconsin.