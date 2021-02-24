Books to Kickstart Your Spring Cleaning

We’ve all been there: you put off that major spring cleaning for just another week, just one more month…and suddenly a year has gone by and those boxes of old clothes are still sitting in the hallway. Having a clean home is certainly nice, but in practice, it’s not always easy. If you’re overdue for your annual spring cleaning, or you just need some organization inspiration to keep all that clutter in check, these books are here to help. Full of simple strategies, easy-to-follow advice, and organizing tips, they’ll motivate you to actually start cleaning—and help you to keep a clean home long after your spring cleaning is done.

The Natural Home The Natural Home is the only book you'll need to help you keep your spaces clean using natural, organic, and often very affordable products. Organized by room and type of product, this in-depth guide offers dozens of tips for cleaning household surfaces using natural solutions such as vinegar, lemon ,and baking soda. It also includes laundry tips, recipes for DIY cleaning products, and suggestion for natural home fragrances. ebook Arrow Icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Organized Enough If you've tried over and over again to stay organized with no luck, this is the book for you. In Organized Enough, Amanda Sullivan shares a sure-fire method for organization based on science and habit-forming. She outlines the seven essential habits you'll need in order to keep your life clutter-free, and explains how to use those habits to reorganize your space. ebook Arrow Icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Throw Out Fifty Things Bestselling author and life coach Gail Blanke knows just how much clutter can hold us back—and not just physical clutter, but also all the junk we cling to that lives only in our minds. In Throw Out Fifty Things, she encourages readers to get rid of all that clutter, physical and emotional. Whether it's clearing out the junk drawer in the kitchen or freeing yourself from an old grudge, decluttering makes room for growth. Part how-to guide and part life philosophy, Blanke's book is full of funny and inspirational stories that illumine how letting go is the first step toward living your best life. ebook Arrow Icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

