The Little Book of Life Skills uses leading experts from every field to solve the trickiest problems we encounter every day.



We all have areas of our lives that make us feel disorganized, unprepared, stressed out, or tripped up. Whether you need advice on how to end an argument, iron a shirt, or keep your weekend plans straight, Erin Zammett Ruddy has spoken to experts like Rachael Ray, Dr. Oz, Ariana Huffington, and many more, and condensed their wisdom into easy to follow steps. Divided into sections like Morning Routine, Household Chores, Managing Your Calendar, and Presenting Well At Work, The Little Book of Life Skills offers simple strategies for being better grown-ups, and is the perfect gift for anybody who wants to get organized, be more efficient throughout the day, and finally learn the best way to fold that #$% fitted sheet.