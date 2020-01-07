Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Erin Zammett Ruddy
Erin Zammett Ruddy writes frequently for Glamour, Dr. Oz’s The Good Life, Redbook, Fit Pregnancy & Baby, Marie Claire, Self, InStyle, HGTV and others. While a contributing editor at Parenting, she launched the “Mom Without a Filter” blog and currently writes about parenting for YAHOO! In 2005, her acclaimed book My So-Called Normal Life was published by The Overloook Press. Erin is a frequent guest speaker, has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer research and has appeared on several television programs, including Nightline, The Today Show, Dateline and Good Morning America. Her story was featured in the documentary Crazy, Sexy, Cancer. She lives on Long Island with her husband and three young children.Read More
