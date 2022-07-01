Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

The Naturally Clean Home, 3rd Edition
The Naturally Clean Home, 3rd Edition

150 Nontoxic Recipes for Cleaning and Disinfecting with Essential Oils

by Karyn Siegel-Maier

On Sale

Mar 30, 2021

Page Count

224 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635863796

Genre

Nonfiction / House & Home / Cleaning, Caretaking & Organizing

Description

In this updated edition of her best-selling book, The Naturally Clean Home, Karyn Siegel-Maier brings together the formulas for home cleaning solutions that readers have trusted for years with new information and ingredients updated to today’s green standards. A new introduction shines a light on the antiseptic properties of essential oils, addressing different grades of oil and their effectiveness against bacteria and viruses, as well as updated safety precautions and cost. Updated recipes eliminate Borax (banned as a food additive in the US and from cosmetic and cleaning products in the EU) from ingredient lists, replacing it with safe substitutes that include citric acid powder, hydrogen peroxide, diatomaceous earth, cornstarch, washing soda, and baking soda. New recipes show readers how to make easy, nontoxic, environmentally friendly substitutes for popular cleaning products, including molded laundry and dishwasher tablets. Packaging updates emphasize the use of glass containers for homemade cleaning products, to diminish environmental impact of plastic waste.

