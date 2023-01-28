Free shipping on orders $35+

Cleaning Plain & Simple
Cleaning Plain & Simple

A Ready Reference Guide with Hundreds of Sparkling Solutions to Your Everyday Cleaning Challenges

by Donna Smallin

On Sale

Jan 30, 2020

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635862478

Genre

Nonfiction / House & Home / Cleaning, Caretaking & Organizing

Description

Learn how to clean smarter, not harder, and you’ll have more time to do the things you love. With plain and simple advice on everything from dusting and swabbing to polishing and vacuuming, best-selling author Donna Smallin shows you how to make the most of your valuable cleaning time. Hundreds of quick tips and practical solutions for every imaginable cleaning situation promise you the sparkling, healthy environment you want for your family. 

This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.
 

What's Inside

