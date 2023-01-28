Free shipping on orders $35+
Cleaning Plain & Simple
A Ready Reference Guide with Hundreds of Sparkling Solutions to Your Everyday Cleaning Challenges
Description
Learn how to clean smarter, not harder, and you’ll have more time to do the things you love. With plain and simple advice on everything from dusting and swabbing to polishing and vacuuming, best-selling author Donna Smallin shows you how to make the most of your valuable cleaning time. Hundreds of quick tips and practical solutions for every imaginable cleaning situation promise you the sparkling, healthy environment you want for your family.
This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.
