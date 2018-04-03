Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Marla Cilley
Marla Cilley, known to her followers as the FlyLady (FLY: Finally Love Yourself), is an organizing and time management expert with a system she shares with her followers on the website FlyLady.net. She is the author of two previous bestselling books, Sink Reflections and Body Clutter: Love Your Body, Love Yourself. She lives in North Carolina.Read More
By the Author
The CHAOS Cure
With the help of New York Times bestselling author and housekeeping guru Marla Cilley, you'll cure your household CHAOS (Can't Have Anyone Over Syndrome) by…