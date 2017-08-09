Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Isabelle Louet

Isabelle Louet is the French author of 1000 Ideas: A Feng-Shui House (2014) and Preventing Domestic Accidents (2013).

Sylvie Fabre is a journalist working for Maxi, Fémina Hebdo, DS Magazine and Julie in France. She has spent more than 15 years looking for the best tips to make cleaning easier.
Read More Arrow Icon