Isabelle Louet
Isabelle Louet is the French author of 1000 Ideas: A Feng-Shui House (2014) and Preventing Domestic Accidents (2013).Read More
Sylvie Fabre is a journalist working for Maxi, Fémina Hebdo, DS Magazine and Julie in France. She has spent more than 15 years looking for the best tips to make cleaning easier.
By the Author
The Natural Home
A charming, comprehensive, and easy-to-use guide to cleaning your home naturally and organically, resulting in a toxin-free environment for you and your family. With THE…