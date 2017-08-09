A charming, comprehensive, and easy-to-use guide to cleaning your home naturally and organically, resulting in a toxin-free environment for you and your family.



With THE NATURAL HOME, you’ll discover how to clean everything in your house the healthy way with just a few inexpensive, easy-to-find products using tried and true cleaning methods that have been around for centuries.



Organized by product and location in the home, the book includes an in-depth explanation of natural products like vinegar, lemon, and baking soda which can be used to clean most areas in your home. There’s a cleaning guide by room; tips for maintaining materials like marble, stainless steel, and wood; solutions for every stain; natural fragrances for your home; laundry tips; and natural products for pets. Also included are recipes for cleaning products you can make on your own that will help disinfect, whiten, deodorize and remove even the toughest stains in bathrooms, kitchen, carpets, and clothing.



Beautifully designed with two-color interiors and filled with dozens of illustrations, THE NATURAL HOME is a charming gift book that shows you how to keep your home sparkling, green, and healthy.

