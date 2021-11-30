Give Us Your Favorite Holiday Movie and We’ll Give You a Book Rec
Looking for books that get you in the same kind of holiday spirit as your favorite classic holiday movies? Trying to find the perfect holiday gift ideas? Well, you’re in luck, because there are lots of great holiday reads that create those same wintery/Christmassy/holiday vibes. No matter what your favorite kind of holiday movie is, here are seven excellent holiday book recommendations you’ll love based on your favorite holiday movies. Merry reading!
If you love Elf:
I'll Be Home for Christmas Movies
by Brandon Gray
by Daniel Thompson
by Daniel Pandolph
by Alonso Duralde
If Elf is your kind of holiday movie, then you love all things Christmas. I'll Be Home for Christmas Movies is a book from Deck the Hallmark podcasters Brandon Gray, Daniel Thompson, and Daniel Pandolph. The hosts and best friends discuss their favorite Christmas movies, featuring original interviews with the movies' stars and creators.
If you love The Grinch:
Feral Creatures
by Kira Jane Buxton
The Grinch is a quirky and sometimes dark movie with a whole lot of heart, and while Feral Creatures might not be a Christmas story the same way The Grinch is, it's still a story about unlikely companions who ultimately pull together to do something good for the world just when you think all hope is lost. This apocalyptic novel is full of humor and warmth that's perfect for fans of this classic holiday movie.
If you love It’s a Wonderful Life:
The Essential Directors
by Sloan De Forest
Foreword by Peter Bogdanovich
Foreword by Jacqueline Stewart
Fans of It's a Wonderful Life are really into classic Hollywood, so they'll love The Essential Directors. This book is the essential guide to the style, art, and achievements of Hollywood's most influential filmmakers. From Cecil B. DeMille to Dorothy Arzner and Ida Lupino, The Essential Directors gives readers insight into the artistry and legacy of the best directors from classic cinema.
If you love The Polar Express:
Wildwood Whispers
by Willa Reece
Is The Polar Express your favorite holiday movie? Then you'll love Wildwood Whispers, a novel with the same kind of magic, nostalgia, and wonder that makes The Polar Express so good. This is the story of 11-year-old Mel Smith who travels to a small Appalachian town to say goodbye to her friend.
If you love Bad Santa:
A Carnival of Snackery
by David Sedaris
Bad Santa is the kind of Christmas movie you love, then you love irreverent humor and sarcasm, which means David Sedaris's latest book A Carnival of Snackery is the perfect book for you to read this winter season. This book is a collection of the essayist's diaries from the years 2003 to 2020. These entries see Sedaris humorously reflecting on a wide number of topics, including politics, dirty jokes, and more.
If you love Last Holiday:
The View Was Exhausting
by Mikaella Clements
by Onjuli Datta
Last Holiday is the perfect holiday film for people who love dark comedies, which makes Mikaella Clements and Onjuli Datta's The View Was Exhausting the perfect book to pair with this movie. The book follows the story of Whitman ("Win") Tagore, a woman of color who has carefully cultivated her public persona as an A-list celebrity in an industry dominated by white men.
If you love A Christmas Carol:
A Calling for Charlie Barnes
by Joshua Ferris
A Christmas Carol is a heartwarming holiday story about reflecting on your life and finding opportunities for second chances. So if you love A Christmas Carol, you'll also love A Calling for Charlie Barnes by Joshua Ferris. Charlie Barnes's life is a mess—both personally and professionally. But against all odds, Charlie finds opportunity for a second chance and his true calling, all with the help of his storyteller son.
