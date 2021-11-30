Give Us Your Favorite Holiday Movie and We’ll Give You a Book Rec

by Emily Martin

Looking for books that get you in the same kind of holiday spirit as your favorite classic holiday movies? Trying to find the perfect holiday gift ideas? Well, you’re in luck, because there are lots of great holiday reads that create those same wintery/Christmassy/holiday vibes. No matter what your favorite kind of holiday movie is, here are seven excellent holiday book recommendations you’ll love based on your favorite holiday movies. Merry reading!

If you love Elf:

I'll Be Home for Christmas Movies

I'll Be Home for Christmas Movies

by Brandon Gray

by Daniel Thompson

by Daniel Pandolph

by Alonso Duralde

If Elf is your kind of holiday movie, then you love all things Christmas. I'll Be Home for Christmas Movies is a book from Deck the Hallmark podcasters Brandon Gray, Daniel Thompson, and Daniel Pandolph. The hosts and best friends discuss their favorite Christmas movies, featuring original interviews with the movies' stars and creators.

If you love The Grinch:

Feral Creatures

Feral Creatures

by Kira Jane Buxton

The Grinch is a quirky and sometimes dark movie with a whole lot of heart, and while Feral Creatures might not be a Christmas story the same way The Grinch is, it's still a story about unlikely companions who ultimately pull together to do something good for the world just when you think all hope is lost. This apocalyptic novel is full of humor and warmth that's perfect for fans of this classic holiday movie.

If you love It’s a Wonderful Life:

The Essential Directors

The Essential Directors

by Sloan De Forest

Foreword by Peter Bogdanovich

Foreword by Jacqueline Stewart

Fans of It's a Wonderful Life are really into classic Hollywood, so they'll love The Essential Directors. This book is the essential guide to the style, art, and achievements of Hollywood's most influential filmmakers. From Cecil B. DeMille to Dorothy Arzner and Ida Lupino, The Essential Directors gives readers insight into the artistry and legacy of the best directors from classic cinema.

If you love The Polar Express:

Wildwood Whispers

Wildwood Whispers

by Willa Reece

Is The Polar Express your favorite holiday movie? Then you'll love Wildwood Whispers, a novel with the same kind of magic, nostalgia, and wonder that makes The Polar Express so good. This is the story of 11-year-old Mel Smith who travels to a small Appalachian town to say goodbye to her friend.

If you love Bad Santa:

A Carnival of Snackery

A Carnival of Snackery

by David Sedaris

Bad Santa is the kind of Christmas movie you love, then you love irreverent humor and sarcasm, which means David Sedaris's latest book A Carnival of Snackery is the perfect book for you to read this winter season. This book is a collection of the essayist's diaries from the years 2003 to 2020. These entries see Sedaris humorously reflecting on a wide number of topics, including politics, dirty jokes, and more.

If you love Last Holiday:

The View Was Exhausting

The View Was Exhausting

by Mikaella Clements

by Onjuli Datta

Last Holiday is the perfect holiday film for people who love dark comedies, which makes Mikaella Clements and Onjuli Datta's The View Was Exhausting the perfect book to pair with this movie. The book follows the story of Whitman ("Win") Tagore, a woman of color who has carefully cultivated her public persona as an A-list celebrity in an industry dominated by white men.

If you love A Christmas Carol:

A Calling for Charlie Barnes

A Calling for Charlie Barnes

by Joshua Ferris

 A Christmas Carol is a heartwarming holiday story about reflecting on your life and finding opportunities for second chances. So if you love A Christmas Carol, you'll also love A Calling for Charlie Barnes by Joshua Ferris. Charlie Barnes's life is a mess—both personally and professionally. But against all odds, Charlie finds opportunity for a second chance and his true calling, all with the help of his storyteller son.

What to Read Next

Seasons Readings: Hachette Book Group Holiday Gift Guides – test

PublicAffairs Holiday 2021

Happy Holidays! Your Gift Giving Solution in 4 Clicks

Little, Brown and Company: Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Dune movie poster

Books to Read After Watching the New Dune Movie

5 Books to Read Before You Watch the Screen Adaptation