I'll Be Home for Christmas Movies is the unofficial fan guide to Hallmark holiday movies, from the creators of the wildly popular Deck the Hallmark podcast.

Hosts and best friends Brandon Gray, Daniel "Panda" Pandolph, and Dan Thompson share reviews that make you feel like you're watching these holiday favorites with your best buds, discussing warm Christmas feelings and absolutely bonkers plot twists with equal enthusiasm. And thanks to original interviews with the movies' stars and creators, fans will find out insider information on the making of the movies and learn answers to pressing questions: How do these characters keep coming down with amnesia? Why do Candace Cameron Bure's movies often have bizarre spiritual subtexts? And do all of these movies take place within something called the "Kennyverse"? To complete the perfect Christmas package, the book is also chock-full of ideas for hosting your own holiday movie-watching party, complete with delicious recipes.

Featuring dozens of full-color photos throughout, I'll Be Home for Christmas Movies is as cozy and sparkly as the movies themselves.