Rotten Tomatoes: The Ultimate Binge Guide

The Classics That Formed the Molds–Then Broke Them: The Jeffersons, All in the Family, Sanford and Son, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Get Smart, Cheers, Golden Girls, Happy Days…

Tony, Walt, Don, and the Antiheros: Oz, Mad Men, The Sopranos, Breaking Bad, The Americans, Peaky Blinders, Ozark, The Shield, Boardwalk Empire, How To Get Away With Murder…

Game-Changing Comedy: Insecure, Community, 30 Rock, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Fleabag, Black-ish, Party Down, Veep, Catastrophe, Fresh Off the Boat, Tim and Eric, Schitt’s Creek, Better Things, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Pen15, Freaks and Geeks, Broad City, Black Lady Sketch Show…

Genre Gets Grown Up (Horror, Heroes, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy): Buffy The Vampire Slayer, The X-Files, Battlestar Galactica, The Expanse, Supernatural, The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, Star Trek, Watchmen, The Witcher, Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, Westworld, Doctor Who…

Mysteries and Mindf–ks: Twin Peaks, Lost, Sense8, Mr. Robot, Broadchurch, The Leftovers, Fargo, Top of the Lake, Killing Eve,Wilfred, True Detective, Hannibal, Mindhunter…

Reality TV and Docuseries That Captured the Zeitgeist:The Last Dance, Making A Murderer, Cheer, Tiger King, Planet Earth, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Wild Wild Country, Queer Eye, The Jinx, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown…

For the completist,will be a challenge: a bingeable bucket list of all the shows you need to see before you die (or just to be super-informed at your next dinner party). For all readers, it will be a fascinating look at the evolution of TV.The guide is broken down into several sections that speak to each series’ place in TV history, including:In this punchy four-color guide, the editors of Rotten Tomatoes complement series write-ups with engaging infographics; fun sidebars (like a battle between the US and UK editions of); and deep-dive essays on the streaming wars, superproducers to know, and the evolution of our collective viewing habits.