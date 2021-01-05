Brandon Gray

Brandon Gray, Daniel Pandolph, and Daniel Thompson are three dads from South Carolina and the hosts of Deck the Hallmark, a podcast that has been ranked in Apple Podcast’s Top 15 overall and Top 5 Comedy. Within the first year, the program received one million downloads and was featured on Good Morning, America and Nightline, and in the pages of O, Southern Living, Cosmopolitan, and Esquire.



Alonso Duralde is reviews editor at TheWrap and author of Have Yourself a Movie Little Christmas and 101 Must-See Movies for Gay Men. He is the co-host of the Linoleum Knife, Who Shot Ya? and Breakfast All Day podcasts, and has discussed film on CNN, PBS, TCM, ABC and FilmStruck, as well as in numerous documentaries.