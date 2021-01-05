Alonso Duralde
Alonso Duralde is film reviews editor at The Wrap, author of Have Yourself a Movie Little Christmas, and coauthor of I’ll Be Home for Christmas Movies. He is the cohost of the A Film and a Movie, Linoleum Knife, and Breakfast All Day podcasts, and has discussed film on CNN, PBS, TCM, and ABC, as well as in numerous documentaries.Read More
Turner Classic Movies is the definitive resource for the greatest movies of all time. We entertain and enlighten to show how the entire spectrum of classic movies, movie history, and movie-making touches us all and influences how we think and live today.
By the Author
Turner Classic Movies: Leading Ladies/Leading Men 2-in-1 Doubled-Sided 500-Piece Puzzle
From Turner Classic Movies, this challenging 2-in-1 puzzle and book gift set spotlights 100 of the greatest stars from Hollywood's golden age and beyond.SPECIFICATIONS: 500-piece…
I'll Be Home for Christmas Movies
I'll Be Home for Christmas Movies is the unofficial fan guide to Hallmark holiday movies, from the creators of the wildly popular Deck the Hallmark podcast. Hosts…