Alonso Duralde

Alonso Duralde is film reviews editor at The Wrap, author of Have Yourself a Movie Little Christmas, and coauthor of I’ll Be Home for Christmas Movies. He is the cohost of the A Film and a Movie, Linoleum Knife, and Breakfast All Day podcasts, and has dis­cussed film on CNN, PBS, TCM, and ABC, as well as in numerous documentaries.



