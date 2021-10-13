5 Books to Read Before You Watch the Screen Adaptation
This year has been a constant flow of new movies and shows on various streaming platforms. With so much new content based on books coming out, it can be nearly impossible to keep up. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites to give you a head start before you watch them on the big screen. Read them now so you’ll know for sure if the book was better!
Maid
by Stephanie Land
Foreword by Barbara Ehrenreich
The Tender Bar
by J. R. Moehringer
Soon to be a major Amazon film directed by George Clooney and starring Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, and Christopher Lloyd, a raucous, poignant, luminously written memoir about a boy striving to become a man, and his romance with a bar, in the tradition of This Boy’s Life and The Liar’s Club.
J.R. Moehringer grew up captivated by a voice. It was the voice of his father, a New York City disc jockey who vanished before J.R. spoke his first word. Sitting on the stoop, pressing an ear to the radio, J.R. would strain to hear in that plummy baritone the secrets of masculinity and identity. Though J.R.'s mother was his world, his rock, he craved something more, something faintly and hauntingly audible only in The Voice.
Dopesick
by Beth Macy
Hulu series starring Michael Keaton that begins airing 10/13.
44 Chapters About 4 Men
by BB Easton
The Power of the Dog
by Thomas Savage
Afterword by Annie Proulx
Now an award-winning Netflix film by Jane Campion, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst: Thomas Savage's acclaimed Western is "a pitch-perfect evocation of time and place" (Boston Globe) for fans of East of Eden and Brokeback Mountain.
Set in the wide-open spaces of the American West, The Power of the Dog is a stunning story of domestic tyranny, brutal masculinity, and thrilling defiance from one of the most powerful and distinctive voices in American literature. The novel tells the story of two brothers — one magnetic but cruel, the other gentle and quiet — and of the woman and young boy, mother and son, whose arrival on the brothers’ ranch shatters an already tenuous peace. From the novel’s startling first paragraph to its very last word, Thomas Savage’s voice — and the intense passion of his characters — holds readers in thrall.
