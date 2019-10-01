Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
BB Easton
BB Easton lives in the suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia, with her long-suffering husband, Ken, and two adorable children. She recently quit her job as a school psychologist to write books about her punk rock past and deviant sexual history full-time. Ken is suuuper excited about that.Read More
By the Author
Sex/Life: 44 Chapters About 4 Men
A biting and hilarious memoir--soon to be a Netflix Original Series.School psychologists aren't supposed to write books about sex. Doing so would be considered "unethical"…