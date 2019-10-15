

In 1997, Ronald “Knight” McKnight was the meanest, most misunderstood boy at Peach State High School. . . perhaps on the entire planet. Knight hated everyone, except for me, BB — the perky, quirky punk chick with the locker next to his.



I, on the other hand, liked everybody. . . except for Knight. I was scared to death of him, actually. All I wanted was to marry Prince Eric-lookalike and king of the Peach State High punk scene Lance Hightower and have a million of his babies.



Unfortunately for me, Knight was even better at getting his way than I was, and once he got under my skin, my life would never be the same.