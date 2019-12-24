Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Skin
With Netflix adapting BB’s 44 CHAPTERS ABOUT 4 MEN into a new series, you’re going to want the full story behind her roller-coaster love story with the ultimate bad boy.Read More
Because BB Easton had so much fun writing her bestselling, award-winning memoir, she decided to give each of her four men his own steamy standalone. SKIN is Knight’s book–a gritty, taboo, forbidden love story overflowing with ’90s nostalgia, dark humor, and heart-wrenching teenage angst. It is based on a true story.
In 1997, Ronald “Knight” McKnight was the meanest, most misunderstood boy at Peach State High School…perhaps on the entire planet. Knight hated everyone, except for me, BB — the perky, quirky punk chick with the locker next to his.
I, on the other hand, liked everybody…except for Knight. I was scared to death of him, actually. All I wanted was to marry Prince Eric-lookalike and king of the Peach State High punk scene Lance Hightower and have a million of his babies.
Unfortunately for me, Knight was even better at getting his way than I was, and once he got under my skin, my life would never be the same.
“Skin is a sophisticated, edgy, authentic, five-star read, and I HIGHLY recommend it.” –L.J. Shen, USA Today Bestselling Author
"Oh. My. God. I can't stop laughing. Or reading. WHAT IS HAPPENING?"
—Colleen Hoover, #1 New York Times bestselling author on Sex/Life: 44 Chapters about 4 Men
"BB Easton's writing is smart, thoughtful and hilariously poetic. She inserts cringe-worthy tales with serious real-life situations in such a way that leaves you forever turning that page."
—Inked in Chapters
"Skin is a sophisticated, edgy, authentic, five-star read, and I HIGHLY recommend it."—L.J. Shen, USA Today Bestselling Author
"SKIN is not just skin deep. It's heart deep. It's soul deep. It's look-in-the-mirror-and-know-that-you-are-enough deep."—Mary Elizabeth, Bestselling Author
"With one book, Easton has climbed to the top of my author list."—Scott Hildreth, International Bestselling Author
"SKIN takes on a more intense, grittier tone than 44 Chapters without sacrificing all the laughs and quirkiness that BB does so well."—Charleigh Rose, Bestselling Author
It's beautifully written, and you'll experience every emotion with every person you encounter in the story."
"If you loved 44 Chapters About 4 Men, then prepare yourself for SKIN. BB brought the thunder."—Lisa Readsalot, Book Blogger