The Power of the Dog
A Novel
“A pitch-perfect evocation of time and place” (Boston Globe) for fans of East of Eden and Brokeback Mountain. This new edition, with an afterword by Annie Proulx, marks the return of one of the most powerful and distinctive voices in the literature of the American West.Read More
Set in 1920s Montana, this compelling domestic drama tells the story of two brothers — and of the woman and young boy, mother and son, whose arrival on the brothers’ ranch shatters an already tenuous peace. From the novel’s startling first paragraph to its very last word, Thomas Savage’s voice — and the intense passion and cruelty of his characters — holds readers in thrall.
Soon to be a major Netflix film by Jane Campion, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst.
Edition: Unabridged
