The Madstone
A Novel
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 7, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
With echoes of Lonesome Dove and News of the World, the riveting story of a pregnant young mother, her child, and the noble settler who helps them flee across Texas from desperados bent on revenge, even as an unlikely love blossoms
The year is 1868, in the hill country of Texas. As Benjamin Shreve, a nineteen-year-old woodworker, tends to business in his shop, he witnesses a stagecoach depart, stranding an irate passenger. When the man persuades Benjamin to help him, the young settler is drawn into a drama whose scope he could never have imagined.
The passenger proves to be in possession of a mysterious fortune left aboard the vanished coach, which Benjamin aids the man in tracking down. But when they catch up to the coach, there is a surprise in store: its other passengers include Nell, a pregnant young woman, and her four-year-old son, Tot, who are on the run. When Benjamin learns that mother and son are fleeing a brutal husband and his gang of roughnecks, he instinctively offers them passage all the way to the Gulf of Mexico, where they can board a ferry to safety.
This act of chivalry will turn out to be more dangerous than he could have known, as buried secrets—including a cursed necklace—rise to the surface during their journey. Even as Benjamin, now a fierce guardian, falls in love with Nell and imagines a life as Tot’s father, violent pursuers are hot on their trail, with escape or grievous harm their only options. Calling to mind Larry McMurtry’s American epics, The Madstone is a thrilling, beautiful, and achingly rendered story of three characters who forge an unexpected love that will seal them into each other’s hearts forever.
What's Inside
Praise
“Elizabeth Crook is a magician of a novelist, bringing the past to life with a tale of epic proportions that must be read to be believed. The voice of Benjamin Shreve stands alone in recent fiction, and all of Crook’s characters linger long after you’ve finished reading. The Madstone is a marvel.”—Nathan Harris, New York Times bestselling author of The Sweetness of Water
“It would be unfair to call Elizabeth Crook the true heir to Paulette Jiles, Charles Portis, and Larry McMurtry, because Crook’s style is emphatically her own, but I want to anyway because she’s just so damn good. The Madstone, one long riveting epistle that reads like music, has a fully formed voice in its young narrator, pitch-perfect dialogue, and wit as dry as a mesquite tree. I would read, and will continue to read, anything Crook writes.”—Nathaniel Ian Miller, author of #1 Indie Next selection The Memoirs of Stockholm Sven
Praise for The Which Way Tree:
"A multilayered tale . . . Benjamin Shreve, the teenage narrator of The Which Way Tree, unspools his tale of Civil War-era Texas in a voice that is utterly convincing, consistent, and believable. Crook never slips out of that voice for a moment. This is no small feat given that the tale involves Benjamin's demented half sister, the infamous massacre of Union-sympathizing German immigrants by local Confederates, and a giant panther. Any first-person voice involving a young Southern boy invites comparisons to Huck Finn. But dialects have complexities and Crook appears to be a master of them. Benjamin's voice swings between the rhythms of the Southern hills and the lofty, elevated tone encountered in Twain and contemporary Westerns . . . His speech can switch from hyperbole to understatement in the same sentence--and it is a wonderfully deadpan understatement . . . The language is arresting . . . The Which Way Tree is a commendable and very readable addition to the tale-spinning tradition and its beautiful use of language."—Paulette Jiles, New York Times Book Review