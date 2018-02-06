“An all-out women-driven, queer, transgender, multiracial takeover of the Old West . . . and that’s exactly what Melissa Lenhardt delivers in her unapologetically badass western, Heresy.” – New York Times
“Lenhardt has created a bold new story where women have taken their rightful place in the narrative of the Outlaw Western genre; where wit, wisdom and wiles could mean the difference between life and death, and where the fellowship of women bested every challenge.” — Kathleen Kent
Margaret Parker and Hattie LaCour never intended to turn outlaw.
After being run off their ranch by a greedy cattleman, their family is left destitute. As women alone they have few choices: marriage, lying on their backs for money, or holding a gun. For Margaret and Hattie the choice is simple. With their small makeshift family, the gang pulls off a series of heists across the West.
Though the newspapers refuse to give the female gang credit, their exploits don’t go unnoticed. Pinkertons are on their trail, a rival male gang is determined to destroy them, and secrets among the group threaten to tear them apart. Now, Margaret and Hattie must find a way to protect their family, finish one last job, and avoid the hangman’s noose.
“Readers who relish an unusual narrative structure will enjoy this unique take on the traditional western.” — Booklist
"[An] unapologetically badass western . . . . Mayhem ensues. There will be shootouts and standoffs. There will be rotgut whiskey and weary horses. There will be cattle rustlers and scores to settle. The only difference is that women get all the action. It's about time."—New York Times
"Melissa Lenhardt has created a bold new story where women have taken their rightful place in the narrative of the Outlaw Western genre; where wit, wisdom and wiles could mean the difference between life and death, and where the fellowship of women bested every challenge."—Kathleen Kent, author of The Heretic's Daughter
"Readers who relish an unusual narrative structure will enjoy this unique take on the traditional western."—Booklist
"Heresy is the feminist Western I never knew I wanted . . . . It's fun and fast paced and I was completely hooked from the first page. Completely perfect."—Book Riot
"A rollicking, engrossing book that'll keep you reading well past your bedtime."—BookPage
"This story is written at a gallop, with so many plots overlapping, that the reader will be fully engaged . . . . Heresy is a Wild West epic, with heroes that have largely been written out of history."—Historical Novel Society
"Packs a big punch with grit and raw passion. There is mystery, murder, Indians, bounty hunters and intrigue. The women are brave, intelligent and don't take crap from anyone. Lenhardt is a talented, creative writer; she has a grand slam out of the park with Sawbones."—RT Book Reviews (Top Pick!) 4.5 stars on Sawbones
"Raw, gritty and sometimes graphic, Melissa Lenhardt has crafted a page-turner. In Sawbones, the women are smart, brave and at times 'incorrigible.' The plot twists, unique characters and intriguing story of passion and betrayal make this a book well worth discovering."—Jane Kirkpatrick, New York Times bestselling author of A Light in the Wilderness on Sawbones
"Melissa Lenhardt has given us an amazing heroine and sent her on a thrilling journey from the teeming streets of New York City to the vast wilderness of the Texas frontier. Dr. Catherine Bennett's adventure will keep you turning pages long into the night!"—Victoria Thompson, USA Today bestselling author of Murder on St. Nicholas Avenue, on Sawbones
"You will fall in love with Catherine, as I did, as she struggles to assert herself in a violent and treacherous world, fighting not only prejudice but evil. Melissa Lenhardt's heroine is a passionate, compassionate woman, who must deal with Indians and bounty hunters, fear and injustice -- and even love."—Sandra Dallas, New York Times bestselling author, on Sawbones
"Sawbones is a thoroughly original, smart and satisfying hybrid, perhaps a new subgenre: the feminist Western."—Lone Star Literary Life on Sawbones