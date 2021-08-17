The Power of the Dog

Now a major Netflix film by Jane Camption, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst: Thomas Savage's acclaimed Western is "a pitch-perfect evocation of time and place" (Boston Globe) for fans of East of Eden and Brokeback Mountain.
This new edition, with an afterword by Annie Proulx, marks the return of one of the most powerful and distinctive voices in the literature of the American West.
Set in 1920s Montana, this compelling domestic drama tells the story of two brothers — and of the woman and young boy, mother and son, whose arrival on the brothers' ranch shatters an already tenuous peace. From the novel's startling first paragraph to its very last word, Thomas Savage's voice — and the intense passion and cruelty of his characters — holds readers in thrall.
This new edition, with an afterword by Annie Proulx, marks the return of one of the most powerful and distinctive voices in the literature of the American West.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"I never met Tom Savage but we corresponded and spoke on the telephone several times after he contacted me saying he had read my short story 'Brokeback Mountain.' At that time I did not know this writer's books and he was kind enough to send me a copy of Power of the Dog which I read with dawning realization that here was a fine western writer whose work had been overlooked, perhaps because of homophobic prejudice."—Annie Proulx
"A rich and challenging psychodrama...with echoes of East of Eden and Brokeback Mountain."—Peter Beech, The Guardian
"Savage writes like thunder and lightning...Some books are like aquifers under the desert. They rest patiently, bubbling up in springs when we most need them."—Susan Salter Reynolds, Los Angeles Times
"A pitch-perfect evocation of time and place...Savage is a master of narrative technique."—Amanda Heller, Boston Globe
"Thomas Savage is a writer of the first order, and he possesses in abundance the novelist's highest art-the ability to illuminate and move."—The New Yorker
"Thomas Savage is a writer of real consequence...a masterful novelist."—Jonathan Yardley, Washington Post
"The Power of the Dog offers so many pleasures readers will be forgiven if they do not immediately notice that it also engages the grandest themes-among them, the dynamics of the family, the varieties of loves, and the ethos of the American West. Put simply, The Power of the Dog is a masterpiece."—Larry Watson, author of Montana 1948