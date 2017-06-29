Back Bay Books is where to find the country's best new fiction and nonfiction
Back Bay Books is focused on the publication of the nation's best fiction and nonfiction. Back Bay's new editions of William Least Heat-Moon’s Blue Highways, Tracy Kidder's The Soul of a New Machine, Evelyn Waugh's A Handful of Dust, and C.S. Forester's Hornblower novels, among many others, have given these classics fresh lives. At the same time, Back Bay paperback editions of new works by David Sedaris, Anita Shreve, Janet Fitch, and Malcolm Gladwell have been impressive bestsellers in their own right.