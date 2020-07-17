Escapist Reads for When You’re Sheltering in Place

Right now, we all need a little adventure. Feast your eyes on these escapist reads to bring you to a new, magical place. We have books about the literary worlds we escape to—the real and the imagined—along with guides to the hidden treasures of the world. And a bonus? You can view the magnificence of the world’s best art museums with books that collect the entire selection of art. Get ready for some fabulous escapist reads.

Booked Booked explores eighty iconic literary locations across the globe. The best part is that they're actually places you can visit yourself. There's the Monroeville, Alabama courthouse (To Kill a Mockingbird), Chatsworth House (inspiration for Pemberley in Pride and Prejudice), and Segovia, Spain (For Whom the Bell Tolls). Complete with photographs, history, and little-known facts about the locations, readers can finally put a reality to the places they've read about. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com

Magical Places Magical Places is a beautifully enchanting guide to the world's most magical spots. Organized into chapters like Places of Healing, Haunted Places, and Fairy Tale Locales, readers can explore the world of magic from their own homes. From well-known sites like Stonehenge to lesser-known places like the pink Lake Retba in Senegal, Nikki Van De Car's illustrated book showcases it all. Many places include sacred rituals and incantations, as well as history and gorgeous photography. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com

Literary Wonderlands Dig in to the stories of almost 100 of the most beloved fictional worlds in Literary Wonderlands. This is a deeply researched collection about the creation and meanings behind each setting, spanning from Spenser's The Fairie Queene to Murakami's 1Q84. Each location includes an overview of the story's plot and characters. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com

The Little(r) Museums of Paris A jaunt to Paris may seem daunting enough, with all the major highlights to see, but it's the hidden sites off the beaten path that are the focus of Little(r) Museums of Paris. Emma Jacobs takes readers on a journey of whimsy through the city, from the Institute of the Arab World to the insides of artists' apartments. Each tour entry includes information on the museum: its collection, history, and map. It's the perfect little illustrated book to get a deeper look at the wonder of Paris. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com

Literary Landscapes Literary Landscapes collects more than 50 literary worlds and delves deep into how they work within their stories. From the sounds of Mississippi River steamboats in The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn to the Neapolitan breezes in My Brilliant Friend, John Sutherland's collection covers the best real-life literary settings. Each location gets a rundown of its geography, location, and terrain, along with how it works within the stories that are set there. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com

Ashley Holstrom is a book person, designing them and writing about them for Book Riot. She lives near Chicago with her cat named after Hemingway and her bookshelves organized by color.