Emma Jacobs
Emma Jacobs is a multimedia journalist and illustrator. She has reported for NPR and PRI’s The World. Her writing has also appeared in the Washington Post and the Philadelphia Inquirer, among other publications.Read More
By the Author
The Little(r) Museums of Paris
Discover a new side of Paris, hidden in plain sight, with this beautifully illustrated guide to the city's smaller collections and best-kept secrets, from artists'…