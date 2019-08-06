The most complete collection available, the New York Times bestselling book The Louvre: All the Paintings includes all 3,022 paintings from the permanent collection of the world’s most popular museum in a practical and elegant paperback format.





The Louvre Museum houses many of the world’s most celebrated and important art of all time — from da Vinci’s Mona Lisa to Vermeer’s The Lacemaker — making it also the most visited art museum in the world. The Louvre: All the Paintings allows you to experience every painting currently on display in the permanent collection in Paris, without ever having to step on a plane.



Divided and organized into the four main painting collections of the museum — the Italian School, the Northern School, the Spanish School, and the French School — the paintings are then presented chronologically by the artists’ date of birth. Four hundred of the most iconic and significant paintings are illuminated with 300-word discussions by art historians Anja Grebe and Vincent Pomarède on the key attributes of the work, what to look for when viewing, the artist’s inspirations and techniques, biographical information on the artist, the artist’s overall impact on history, and more.





Immerse yourself in the wonder and dazzling display of the Louvre without ever having to leave the comfort of your own home. Learn more about each artist and painting, and tour the realms of sensational masterpieces with this new paperback edition.