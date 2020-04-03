10 Award-Winning Fantasy Books You Should Read Now

Let’s face it: The fact that we have access to more books than ever in the history of the printed word still doesn’t make it easier to pick what to read. Don’t get me wrong, I love that there are so many books in the world, because YAY, BOOKS! But with SO many options to choose from, how do you know if you’re going to get a book you’ll enjoy?

One of the best ways to select a great read is to pick from award-winning titles. Say you want to start reading fantasy novels, but there are so many of them that you aren’t sure how to begin. Why not start by selecting from award-winning fantasy books? That way, you know you’re going to read what is considered to be one of the best fantasy books out there. Picking a book that won the Nebula or a Hugo award is a good way to find a great read.

Here’s a list of 10 such wonderful fantasy books worth reading that have garnered heaps of accolades. Any one of these is a great place to start.

The Fifth Season Winner of the Hugo Award This is an epic novel about climate change and the destruction of the world. The planet has opened and spewed ash into the atmosphere, blotting out the sun and bringing darkness to the world. And while the world is ending, a woman with secret powers must find her missing daughter. (Not only did this novel win the Hugo, but so did the other two books in the trilogy, making this the only fantasy book series to win for every book in a trilogy, three years in a row!) ebook Arrow Icon Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

The Changeling: A Novel by Victor LaValle

Winner of the World Fantasy Award

When Apollo was young, he had strange dreams about his missing father. Now, as a father himself, he loses his wife and child to a horrible act, and Apollo must follow them on a quest of imagination and nightmare to get them back.

Who Fears Death by Nnedi Okorafor

Winner of the World Fantasy Award

The genocide between tribes wages on in a post-apocalyptic Africa, where a baby born with hair and skin the color of sand will grow up in possession of a unique magic that will bring danger into her life.

Witchmark (The Kingston Cycle Book 1) by C. L. Polk

Winner of the World Fantasy Award

In an alternate Edwardian England, a witch hides from his heritage by working as a doctor in a veterans’ hospital, until the day his identity is revealed by a dying patient. Now he must discover who killed the man, and how he knew his secret.

