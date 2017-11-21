Tade Thompson
By the Author
Far from the Light of Heaven
Tense and thrilling, Arthur C. Clarke Award winner Tade Thompson makes a triumphant return to science fiction with this unforgettable vision of humanity's future among…
The Rosewater Redemption
The Rosewater Redemption is the powerful conclusion to the award-winning Wormdwood trilogy, by one of science fiction's most engaging voices.Life in the newly independent city-state of Rosewater isn't…
The Rosewater Insurrection
The Rosewater Insurrection continues the award-winning science fiction trilogy by one of science fiction's most engaging voices.All is quiet in the city of Rosewater as…
Rosewater
Rosewater is the start of an award-winning trilogy set in Nigeria, by one of science fiction's most engaging voices.*Arthur C. Clarke Award for Best Science…