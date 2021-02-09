Far from the Light of Heaven

Tense and thrilling, Arthur C. Clarke Award winner Tade Thompson's new science fiction is an unforgettable vision of humanity's future among the stars.
The colony ship Ragtime docks in the Lagos system, having traveled light-years from home to bring thousands of sleeping souls to safety among the stars.
Some of the sleepers, however, will never wake – and a profound and sinister mystery unfolds aboard the gigantic vessel as its skeleton crew make decisions that will have repercussions for the entire system – from the scheming politicians of Lagos station to the colony of Nightshade and the poisoned planet of Bloodroot, poised for a civil war.
For more from Tade Thompson, check out:
The Wormwood Trilogy
Rosewater
Rosewater: Insurrection
Rosewater: Redemption
Previous praise for Tade Thompson:
"Smart. Gripping. Fabulous!"
--- Ann Leckie, award winning-author of Ancillary Justice on Rosewater
"Mesmerising. There are echoes of Neuromancer and Arrival in here, but this astonishing debut is beholden to no one."
--- M. R. Carey, bestselling author of The Girl with all the Gifts on Rosewater
"A magnificent tour de force, skillfully written and full of original and disturbing ideas."
--- Adrian Tchaikovsky, Arthur C. Clarke Award winning author of Children of Time on Rosewater
"A sharply satirical, ingenious thriller about an alien invasion that's disturbing familiar. Tade Thompson has built a fascinating world that will suck you in and keep you guessing. This book will eat you alive, and you'll like it."
--- Annalee Newitz, author of Autonomous on Rosewater
"Part thriller, part mystery and part phantasmagoric journey across a strange yet not-too-distant future, and reminiscent at times of both Roger Zelazny and Nnedi Okorafor, Rosewater is the hardboiled, Nigerian alien invasion story you always wanted."
--- Lavie Tidhar, award winning author of Central Station