Far from the Light of Heaven

"Smart. Gripping. Fabulous!"

--- Ann Leckie, award winning-author of Ancillary Justice on Rosewater





"Mesmerising. There are echoes of Neuromancer and Arrival in here, but this astonishing debut is beholden to no one."

--- M. R. Carey, bestselling author of The Girl with all the Gifts on Rosewater





"A magnificent tour de force, skillfully written and full of original and disturbing ideas."

--- Adrian Tchaikovsky, Arthur C. Clarke Award winning author of Children of Time on Rosewater





"A sharply satirical, ingenious thriller about an alien invasion that's disturbing familiar. Tade Thompson has built a fascinating world that will suck you in and keep you guessing. This book will eat you alive, and you'll like it."

--- Annalee Newitz, author of Autonomous on Rosewater





"Part thriller, part mystery and part phantasmagoric journey across a strange yet not-too-distant future, and reminiscent at times of both Roger Zelazny and Nnedi Okorafor, Rosewater is the hardboiled, Nigerian alien invasion story you always wanted."

--- Lavie Tidhar, award winning author of Central Station