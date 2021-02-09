Far from the Light of Heaven
Far from the Light of Heaven

by

ON SALE: October 5th 2021

Tense and thrilling, Arthur C. Clarke Award winner Tade Thompson makes a triumphant return to science fiction with this unforgettable vision of humanity's future among the stars.

The colony ship Ragtime docks in the Lagos system, having traveled light-years from home to bring thousands of sleeping souls to safety among the stars.
 
Some of the sleepers, however, will never wake – and a profound and sinister mystery unfolds aboard the gigantic vessel as its skeleton crew make decisions that will have repercussions for the entire system – from the scheming politicians of Lagos station to the colony of Nightshade and the poisoned planet of Bloodroot, poised for a civil war.

For more from Tade Thompson, check out:
 
The Wormwood Trilogy
Rosewater
Rosewater: Insurrection
Rosewater: Redemption

