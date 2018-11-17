Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Atlas of Happiness
The Global Secrets of How to Be Happy
The Atlas of Happiness is a charming and entertaining guide that offers listeners the chance to learn and be inspired by the “untranslatable” beliefs and unique perspectives on how to live a happier life from countries around the world.
Listeners can seek and find happiness in their everyday lives guided by the diverse assortment of advice, history, and philosophies on how to develop and experience special cultural traits like:
- Sobremesa from Spain
- Turangawaewae from New Zealand
- ¿etta reddast from Iceland
- Azart from Russia
- Tarab from Syria
- joie de vivre from Canada
- and many more.
Edition: Unabridged
Praise
"This attractive, intriguing book-chock-full of colorful illustrations and breezy, informative essays-will be enjoyed by all, young or old."—-BookPage