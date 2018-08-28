Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Helen Russell

Helen Russell is a journalist and the bestselling author of The Year of Living Danishly.

Formerly editor of MarieClaire.co.uk, she now lives in Denmark and works as a Scandinavia correspondent for the Guardian, as well as writing a column on Denmark for the Telegraph and features for The Times, The Observer, Grazia, The Wall Street Journal, and the Independent.
