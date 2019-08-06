Discover the artistic wonders of the Vatican, from the Sistine Chapel to Raphael’s frescoes, with the New York Times bestselling book The Vatican: All the Paintings; now in a practical and elegant paperback format.









From Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel and his Pieta, to the Raphael frescoes, to the works of Giotto, Fra Angelica, Titian, and Caravaggio, The Vatican: All the Paintings is an unprecedented celebration of this great collection. The book is organized into 22 sections representing the museums and areas of the Vatican, including the Pinacotea, the Sistine Chapel, the Raphael Rooms, the Borgia Apartments, the Vatican Palaces, and St. Peter’s Basilica.





Each one of the 976 works of art represented in this book — including the 661 classical paintings on display in the permanent painting collection and 315 other masterpieces — is annotated with the name of the painting and artists, the date of the work, the birth and death of the artist, the medium that was used, the size of the work, and the catalog number (if applicable). In addition, 180 of the most iconic paintings, sculptures, and other pieces of art are highlights with 300-word essays by art historian Anja Grebe and bestselling author Ross King. Here you will find information such as the key attributes of the work, what to look for when viewing it, the artist’s inspirations and techniques, biographical information on the artist, and the artist’s impact on history.

The Vatican is one of the most visited sites in the world. It encompasses numerous museums and palaces, and houses one of the finest art collections known to man. Amassed by popes throughout the centuries, including several of the most renowned Roman sculptures and important masterpieces of Renaissance art in the world, the Vatican is a perennial source of awe and fascination.