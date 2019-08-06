The most comprehensive book on the paintings and frescoes of Florence — with nearly 2,000 beautifully reproduced artworks from the city’s great museums and churches — is now available in a practical and elegant paperback format.





From the paintings on display at the Uffizi Gallery, to the Pitti Palace, to the Accademia, to the Duomo and more, Florence: The Paintings & Frescoes is a rich and magnificent collection of some of the finest art in the world. This stunning book provides a thorough look at the masterpieces housed in the Renaissance art capital of the world including the art of Giotto, Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, Ghirlandaio, Correggio, Botticelli, Caravaggio, Titian, Rembrandt, van Dyck, El Greco, and hundreds more.





Explore the history of art in Florence through seven introductory essays by Ross King, bestselling author of Brunelleschi’s Dome and Michelangelo and the Pope’s Ceiling, which connects how the paintings, politics, and every-day lives of Florentines influence one another. Art historian Anja Grebe, author of The Louve and The Vatican, also highlights 250 of the most iconic and significant paintings and frescoes in the historic city.